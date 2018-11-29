Restaurant employees pitch in to buy coworker new car after his was stolen

(Thomas, Rachael)
By Rachael Thomas | November 29, 2018 at 3:13 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 3:25 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A longtime employee at Ruffino’s Restaurant in Baton Rouge had his car stolen last week. Little did he know his fellow coworkers would come through for him in a big way.

General manager of Ruffino’s, Chris Muffoletto, posted a video on his Facebook page showing the moment when the employee’s coworkers presented him with a new car they’d all chipped in to buy.

Probably the most touching thing I’ve experienced in my 30 years in the business. Last week, our long time employee had his car stolen from the parking lot at Ruffino’s on the River. The staff decided that we had to do something, so we all pitched in and surprised Kea with a replacement. I can’t tell you how proud I am of our staff, their big hearts, and our family environment. A HUGE shout out to Don’s Wholesale Automotive. They heard what we were trying to do and matched the donations of our staff to put Kea and his young family in a reliable, beautiful car. Big thanks to Mr. Don and Dylan for your generosity and spirit of giving. You have customers for life!!!!

Posted by Chris Muffoletto on Wednesday, November 28, 2018
Chris Muffoletto on Facebook

The post has taken off, with more than 1,500 shares and more than 2,600 reactions.

