Restaurant employees pitch in to buy coworker new car after his was stolen

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A longtime employee at Ruffino’s Restaurant in Baton Rouge had his car stolen last week. Little did he know his fellow coworkers would come through for him in a big way.
General manager of Ruffino’s, Chris Muffoletto, posted a video on his Facebook page showing the moment when the employee’s coworkers presented him with a new car they’d all chipped in to buy.
The post has taken off, with more than 1,500 shares and more than 2,600 reactions.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.