’Reindeer Run & Jingle Bell Jog’ scheduled for Friday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The Forum 35, a local non-profit, is teaming up with the U.S. Marines' Toys for Tots program to host the Reindeer Run and Jingle Bell Jog in downtown Baton Rouge on Friday, November 30. It coincides with the annual Festival of Lights featuring Santa Claus, live music, fireworks, and free outdoor ice skating.
REINDEER RUN & JINGLE BELL JOG
- November 30
- 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Downtown Baton Rouge / Reindeer Village in North Boulevard town Square
The Jingle Bell Jog is a 1 mile fun run. The Reindeer Run 5K is a chipped race. Online registration closes on Wednesday, November 29. You can register online here.
After Wednesday, prices go up to $35 for runners ages 18 and up. Runners and spectators are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy to donate to the race site.
