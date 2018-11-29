Race to Death Valley in the Tiger 10K

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
The 2nd annual Tiger 10K will give the LSU community, students, alumni, and fans the chance to race to Death Valley like the champion athletes they cheer on. It’s happening Sunday, December 2 at Tiger Stadium.
- Sunday, December 2
- 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- 15 S. Stadium Dr.
- Race distances: 10K, 5K, Kid’s 1 Mile
The Tiger10K finishes on the 50-yard line of Tiger Stadium. Participants will be able to touch the win bar as they cross the finish line in Tiger Stadium, making their mark on that hallowed ground that has witnessed so many legendary moments in LSU football.
“It’s one-of-a-kind. Not everyone gets to be on the field and experience that. It is awesome to be on the stadium and on the field and just see the stadium for what it is. It’s pretty special,” said Dzuiba, race director and co-owner of FreshJunkie Racing.
Construction plans challenged race day goals but due to delayed construction on the football field, the race will be finishing in Death Valley.
“We got ready to launch the second year and we heard there was a big field renovation project and we were like, oh man, not in the second year‚” said Dziuba, “We found out it got postponed and they asked, ‘Do ya’ll want to finish in the stadium again or is it too late?’ And we said ‘No, it’s not too late.”
Last year 4600 people registered and ran the Tiger 10K. More than 2,00 people was the first race they’d ever run.
The Tiger 10K includes a 5K race, a 10K race and for kids 12 and under, there’s a 1-mile option as well.
“The kids get to run onto the field just like their parents do,” said Dziuba.
The post race party will be held in Scotty Moran Champions Plaza, which is usually designated to commemorate LSU All-Americans and members of the College Football Hall of Fame.
VIP’s get to experience some areas of the stadium typically reserved only for players.
The LSU Student Athlete Life Skills Program will be the beneficiary of the event, with a portion of the Tiger 10K proceeds supporting total student-athlete development within the LSU campus and community.
