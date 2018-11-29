Seven new artists to join the Baton Rouge Gallery roster

The Baton Rouge Gallery has grown into one of the area’s premier contemporary arts centers since its founding in 1966. Its mission is to advance local & national contemporary artists and to engage Louisiana’s capital city through unique cultural programming. As an artist cooperative, BRG is at the sole discretion of the artist membership which invitations to join are extended to artists. This artist-centered process sets BRG apart from most museums or most commercial gallery structures where decisions of whose work is exhibited may lie within a single curator or owner. This helps foster an environment that promotes artistic exploration, inclusion, and more.