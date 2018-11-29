Seven new artists to join the Baton Rouge Gallery roster

Baton Rouge, LA (WAFB)- The Baton Rouge Gallery is the center for contemporary art and one of the nation’s longest-standing professional artist cooperative galleries proudly welcoming seven new Louisiana-based artists to join its roster.
Every year the gallery invites new artists to apply for artist membership which leads to a judging of their work by a panel of ten current BRG artist members. The gallery is excited to announce the following 7 New Artists added to its roster: Katrina Andry, Danielle Burns, Leslie Elliottsmith, James Flynn, Sam Losavio, Hye Yeon Nam, and Mary Jane Parker.
The Baton Rouge Gallery has grown into one of the area’s premier contemporary arts centers since its founding in 1966. Its mission is to advance local & national contemporary artists and to engage Louisiana’s capital city through unique cultural programming. As an artist cooperative, BRG is at the sole discretion of the artist membership which invitations to join are extended to artists. This artist-centered process sets BRG apart from most museums or most commercial gallery structures where decisions of whose work is exhibited may lie within a single curator or owner. This helps foster an environment that promotes artistic exploration, inclusion, and more.
Currently, the gallery boasts an artist member roster of more than 60 professional artists ranging in media including fiber, drawing, glass, sculpture, painting, and photography.
