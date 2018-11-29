Mayor Broome announces new chief service officer

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has added a new chief service officer to her administration.
Thursday, Broome announced Courtney M. Scott has been named to her staff. With more than 15 years of experience in project management, community engagement, and communications, Scott has meaningful relationships with those in Baton Rouge’s art, culture, non-profit, academic, business, and civic communities.
Scott earned her bachelor and master’s degree at Southern University and is an alum of Baton Rouge Magnet High School.
In her new position, Scott will support the development of strategic city initiatives to increase volunteerism, community engagement, and new partnerships with both businesses and philanthropic leaders. Upcoming initiatives include the mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program and Youth Advisory Council.
“Service has shaped my character and success, and I am honored and humbled to serve the Baton Rouge community in this role. My goal is to create a collaborative experience for residents by developing action-oriented plans that deliver concrete results and continuously improve quality of life while furthering progress in our community,” said Scott.
