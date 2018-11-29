LSU LB Devin White rides through Tiger Stadium ... on a horse

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - LSU linebacker Devin White has hung up his pads while the Tigers wait to find out where they will play a postseason bowl game, but in the meantime, he has picked up a saddle and rode a horse through Tiger Stadium.
White posted video of himself riding his horse, Daisy Mae, through campus and then through the stadium.
Michael Bonnette, LSU associate athletic director/communications director, said White used the horse as part of a class project in which he was required to demonstrate how to do something.
White chose to do his project on how to saddle a horse and demonstrate some riding techniques.
The athletic department arranged for White to be in the stadium for his presentation. He also rode his horse to class.
