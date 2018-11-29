Ichiban Group’s new restaurant to open in Electric Depot

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A restaurant developed by the Ichiban Group will be the latest tenant at the new Electric Depot, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.
Electric Depot is a new mixed-use facility that is a redevelopment of the former Entergy site in the 1500 block of Government Street.
The facility is scheduled to open in early 2019.
BŌRU, a concept created by Patrick and Ronnie Wong, will offer guests poké, Japanese-inspired bowls, and house-made ramen dishes.
Bowl in the Japanese is BŌRU.
“Electric Depot is a great up-and-coming space in Baton Rouge, and I love the Mid City community,” Patrick Wong told the Baton Rouge Businesses Report. “I wanted to take things to the next level and be as authentic as possible.”
BŌRU will offer many dishes in an bowl form, while also offering many of the same dishes available at the Wong’s sushi and hibachi restaurant Ichiban.
Patrick Wong recently trained in New York and Japan under some esteemed chefs, including Chef Keizo Shimamoto, who is known as one of the top ramen chefs in the country.
BŌRU will join a new coffee concept called City Roots in Electric Depot and a boutique entertainment venue called Red Stick Social.
The Electric Depot has nearly 5,000 square feet of retail space available for potential tenants, according to the Baton Rouge Business Report.
