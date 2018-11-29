FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer; increased rain chances

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - As expected, temperatures are significantly warmer than Wednesday morning. We’re starting out on this Thursday in the mid-50s, compared to the mid-30s Wednesday.
Look for a sun/cloud mix and breezy, southerly winds 5 mph to 15 mph, with a 40 percent coverage of mainly afternoon showers, and a daytime high warming considerably into the mid-70s.
Overnight, a few scattered showers may pop up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar (30 percent chance rain) and the low will only drop to 64 degrees.
Friday will be unseasonably warm for the final day of November, with a 40 percent to 50 percent rain coverage. It will still be rather breezy, with a high of 76 degrees.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.