FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight risk of severe weather overnight Friday into weekend

We spent Thursday under the clouds with a few passing light showers. That continues through Thursday evening and overnight. Daybreak temperatures Friday will be in the mid 60s with a few showers around the area to start the morning. Over the course of the day, the First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 60 percent for Friday. However, the Storm Team does not expect any significant downpours through the daylight hours and into the evening. Most of Friday’s daytime rains will be relatively light passing showers with minimal accumulations. Highs on Friday afternoon will reach the mid 70s for metro Baton Rouge.