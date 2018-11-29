FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Slight risk of severe weather overnight Friday into weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Highlights
Scattered, mainly light rain will be the story Friday from the morning into the early evening, with rain chances increasing as we head into Friday night through Saturday morning. There’s a slight risk for severe storms for the WAFB area, mainly from midnight through mid-morning Saturday.
Details
We spent Thursday under the clouds with a few passing light showers. That continues through Thursday evening and overnight. Daybreak temperatures Friday will be in the mid 60s with a few showers around the area to start the morning. Over the course of the day, the First Alert Forecast sets rain chances at 60 percent for Friday. However, the Storm Team does not expect any significant downpours through the daylight hours and into the evening. Most of Friday’s daytime rains will be relatively light passing showers with minimal accumulations. Highs on Friday afternoon will reach the mid 70s for metro Baton Rouge.
A pair of weather systems, one from the west and one coming out of the Gulf, will combine to make a wet and potentially stormy run from late Friday night into Saturday morning. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the entire WAFB area under a slight risk for severe storms during that period. The primary damage threat in this event will be from thunderstorm winds, but one or two tornadic storms cannot be ruled out.
A cold front from will sweep all of the active weather out of the region by midday Saturday and we should see some sunshine into the afternoon. Morning lows on Saturday will be in the mid 60s, with the sunshine during the afternoon pushing temperatures up to near 80°. The dry out will be short-lived, however, as a second front will result in showers and storms returning for the latter half of Sunday into Monday.
After Monday’s front, it turns noticeably cooler, with highs only in the 50s for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday and morning starts in the 30s for Wednesday and Thursday.
The First Alert 10-Day Forecast then shows rain returning for next Friday and Saturday (Dec. 7 and 8).
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.