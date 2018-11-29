DOTD: 1 lane in each direction of Sunshine Bridge set to open Saturday

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Thursday that one lane in each direction of the Sunshine Bridge will be open to traffic Saturday.
Officials noted there will be limitations.
“This partial opening will provide some relief to the families and businesses of the River Region," said Gov. John Bel Edwards. "It is a significant milestone in the full restoration of the Sunshine Bridge. I appreciate the DOTD, consultants, contractors, and sheriffs for their aggressive approach, including 24 hour work on the repair and extended traffic control services.”
RELATED:
- DOTD opening 1 lane on Sunshine Bridge in mid-December
- Will Sunshine Bridge be repaired on time? Contractor has history of delaying projects
- Sunshine Bridge closure affecting Ascension Parish schools
- Company involved in Sunshine Bridge accident involved in 27 other bridge incidents
- DOTD: Sunshine Bridge likely to be closed for months as repairs are made
According to DOTD, crews began installing a new replacement chord Monday. They also started transferring the load to the new chord from the jack system that is used to temporarily bypass the damaged chord and relieve the structure.
Officials added work will continue 24 hours a day to finish the repairs. They said the chord is one of the main load-carrying members and is required to ensure the safety of drivers going across the bridge.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.