DOTD: 1 lane in each direction of Sunshine Bridge set to open Saturday

Sunshine Bridge
November 29, 2018 at 1:35 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 1:43 PM

DONALDSONVILLE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said Thursday that one lane in each direction of the Sunshine Bridge will be open to traffic Saturday.

Officials noted there will be limitations.

“This partial opening will provide some relief to the families and businesses of the River Region," said Gov. John Bel Edwards. "It is a significant milestone in the full restoration of the Sunshine Bridge. I appreciate the DOTD, consultants, contractors, and sheriffs for their aggressive approach, including 24 hour work on the repair and extended traffic control services.”

According to DOTD, crews began installing a new replacement chord Monday. They also started transferring the load to the new chord from the jack system that is used to temporarily bypass the damaged chord and relieve the structure.

Officials added work will continue 24 hours a day to finish the repairs. They said the chord is one of the main load-carrying members and is required to ensure the safety of drivers going across the bridge.

