Doctors encourage vaccinations ahead of flu season peak

While it’s still a little early, Sanches says it’s nothing like what we saw this time last year. Then, the virus was blamed for killing 180 children nationwide and sending thousands more to the hospital. The season typically peaks in Louisiana around the first of the year, which means right now, it’s still not too late to protect yourself. “We’re kind of advocating for people to come in now. It’s never too late to get the flu shot because you never know when the season’s going to ramp up,” said Sanches.