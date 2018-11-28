Deadly carjacking of pastor’s wife shakes neighborhood to its core

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “I heard the sirens, and it was constant. It was a constant sound of sirens when it happened flying past our house,” said Allison Baehr.
Those sirens were for Jeannot Plessy, the wife of Pastor David Plessy. Neighbors tell FOX 8 that Plessy was dropping off two children to her daughter and son-in-law’s home in the 2400 block of Prentiss around 8 p.m. Tuesday when she became a carjacking victim.
“She was leaving, and as she was leaving that’s when the carjacking occurred,” said Lilly Argue.
Police said the carjacker ran up, pulled the woman from the car and threw her to the ground. That’s when her son-in-law tried to intervene, but the carjacker put the vehicle in reverse and ran over the woman.
Plessy died from her injuries.
“We are just devastated. We really are,” Argue said.
“I can’t believe it. I really can’t believe it,” said Paula Jones.
Pastor Dennis Watson at Celebration Church said Jeannot Plessy was a great woman of God who had recently returned from a time of ministry in Samoa.
According to the church, her two pre-teen children witnessed her death.
“My thoughts and prayers are with them, especially during this time of the year,” said Baehr.
People who live in the Gentilly neighborhood are heartbroken. They said there’s been some criminal activity in the area, but nothing like this.
“We had our truck stolen while I was walking home. They did it in front of me. Our neighbor, two days ago, had his car stolen, so I guess it’s happening in this area right now. I’m shaken. I’m truly shaken,” said Baehr.
“It could have happened to any one of us. It could have been any one of us. It’s really awful. We are all just saddened by this. We really are,” said Argue.
Police said they found the stolen vehicle and they’re processing it for evidence.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.