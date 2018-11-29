Damaged, missing cycling awareness signs to be replaced

Cyclists and motorists share the road, but not everyone knows the rules. Louisiana law requires the operator of a motor vehicle leave at least three feet of clearance between their vehicle and a bicycle and that the driver only pass a bike traveling in the same direction in a no-passing zone when it’s safe to do so. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) put up 28 signs in 2017 along the route as a reminder. Kennedy says they have been working.