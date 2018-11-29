Damaged, missing cycling awareness signs to be replaced

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A lot of the signs the state put up on River Road in 2017 to raise cycling awareness along the road have been damaged or have disappeared. Cyclists say they play an important role in keeping them safe.
If you head out to River Road almost any time of day, you’re likely to find cyclists putting in some work. Jason Seymour and Bryce Kennedy say they bike the stretch between LSU past L’Auberge Casino out to Alligator Bayou at least three days per week.
“I’d say I cycle around 80 to 100 miles a week,” Seymour said.
Cyclists and motorists share the road, but not everyone knows the rules. Louisiana law requires the operator of a motor vehicle leave at least three feet of clearance between their vehicle and a bicycle and that the driver only pass a bike traveling in the same direction in a no-passing zone when it’s safe to do so. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) put up 28 signs in 2017 along the route as a reminder. Kennedy says they have been working.
“Once the signs have gone up, I felt like drivers were more attentive, slowed down, maybe give us a little more room passing us,” Kennedy said.
But a lot of those roadway reminders are gone. Cyclists shared with us photos they took of signs that were damaged, destroyed, or flattened. Seymour says vandals are only partially responsible. “It looks like bush hogs. They are doing the levee and they ran over them a few times. It takes a lot to twist that metal and contort it and to shred it,” Seymour said.
“As a taxpayer, that’s frustrating, because you pay for it,” Kennedy said.
The cyclists say they noticed the signs started disappearing over the summer. Since then, these two say there’s growing concern among their training groups that if they’re out of sight, they’ll be out of mind, and some drivers could forget to look out for people on two wheels on the road.
“We just want it fixed and replaced. That’s it. That is not asking for much. What was there, make it right and put it back,” Seymour said.
A spokesman with EBR city-parish says they’re in the process of replacing the signs. We were told they should be up in the next couple of weeks.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.