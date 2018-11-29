Brees named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Saints quarterback Drew Brees has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.
So far in the month of November, Brees has thrown for 1,145 yards and 15 touchdowns. The Saints are currently riding a 10-game winning streak.
It was announced on Wednesday, Brees leads the NFL Pro Bowl voting by the fans with 725,736 votes.
Fan voting for the 2019 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 13.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.