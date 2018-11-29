BREC encourages seniors to join biking program, ‘Silver Spokes’

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
BREC Outdoor Adventures is offering seniors a chance to maintain their fitness through a senior biking program.
Silver Spokes is open to people 55 and up. BREC hopes the group will lift spirits and allow seniors to enjoy a social experience with others as they ride special designed cruisers or three-wheeled bikes in community parks and trail ways.
The next event is scheduled for Friday, December 7.
SILVER SPOKES
- Friday, December 7
- 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Howell Community Park
- REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Wednesday, December 5
The program is free if you bring your own bike. You can pre-register for this monthly program.
BREC has already posted the winter and spring rides for 2019.
WINTER & SPRING 2019
- Highland Road Community Park – Jan. 4
- Forest Community Park – Feb. 1
- Perkins Road Community Park - March 1
- Zachary Community Park - April 5
For more information about Silver Spokes, contact BREC Outdoor Adventure.
