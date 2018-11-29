BREC encourages seniors to join biking program, ‘Silver Spokes’

By Allison Childers | November 29, 2018 at 2:09 PM CST - Updated November 29 at 2:09 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

BREC Outdoor Adventures is offering seniors a chance to maintain their fitness through a senior biking program.

Silver Spokes is open to people 55 and up. BREC hopes the group will lift spirits and allow seniors to enjoy a social experience with others as they ride special designed cruisers or three-wheeled bikes in community parks and trail ways.

The next event is scheduled for Friday, December 7.

SILVER SPOKES

  • Friday, December 7
  • 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
  • Howell Community Park
  • REGISTRATION DEADLINE: Wednesday, December 5

The program is free if you bring your own bike. You can pre-register for this monthly program.

BREC has already posted the winter and spring rides for 2019.

WINTER & SPRING 2019

  • Highland Road Community Park – Jan. 4
  • Forest Community Park – Feb. 1
  • Perkins Road Community Park - March 1
  • Zachary Community Park - April 5

For more information about Silver Spokes, contact BREC Outdoor Adventure.

