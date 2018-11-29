BREAKING: Two children shot on State Street in front of UMMC; police searching for suspect

JACKSON, MS (WLBT) - Two children were shot on State Street, prompting an active shooter report at UMMC.
Police say a 1-year old and 3-year old were shot outside of UMMC. Jackson Police Chief James Davis says both are in stable condition. One was shot in the leg and the other shot in the torso.
The shooter is on the loose and police are actively searching.
This is no longer an active shooter situation. This was the text received by UMMC students and staff Thursday evening:
