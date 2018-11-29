Proposed tax on Dec. 8 ballot could benefit Ascension Parish animal shelter

Vice president of CARA’s House, Jolie Culpepper, says they’ve been running the shelter since 2015. Recently, CARA’s House board members went before the Ascension Parish Council to request an increase. It was approved, but with stipulations that the shelter must get permanent funding. Culpepper says for the last year and a half, they’ve been working to get a tax on the ballot that will grant them permanent funding, a dedicated tax for animal services in Ascension Parish.