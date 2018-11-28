Win Starbucks for life or 30 days of Starbucks

(WTOL) - The annual Starbucks for Life contest is back! Are you feeling lucky?
Starbucks Rewards members can play for a chance to win Starbucks for Life among other prizes, such as Bonus Stars and free coffee.
Only members can enter to win the coffee for life, which is actual free coffee daily for 30 years.
But if you’re not a member, don’t worry; you can still enter to win 30 days of Starbucks discounts, BOGOs and more.
A new winner is picked every week until the end of December.
