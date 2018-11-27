Terron Armstead only Saint to miss workout in preparation for the Cowboys

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Terron Armstead (pectoral) was the only Saints player to miss their workout on Monday. The left tackle has missed the past two games for the Black and Gold.
Limited for the practice: left guard Andrus Peat (shoulder), Kicker Wil Lutz (back), tight end Dan Arnold (chest), Defensive end Marcus Davenport (toe), wide receiver Tre’Quan Smith (toe), and cornerback P.J. Williams (hip).
