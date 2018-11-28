Son of Baton Rouge serial killer arrested in fatal shooting

JACKSON, LA (WAFB) - East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office authorities announced Wednesday they arrested the son of Baton Rouge serial killer, Derrick Todd Lee, last week in connection with the shooting death of 16-year-old, Valentae Brooks.
Dedrick Lee, 19, is charged with negligent homicide after he reportedly confessed to accidentally shooting Brooks on November 13. Sheriff Jeff Travis says the two teens were at Lee’s house in the 2800 block of Charles Drive in Jackson when the shooting occurred.
He added investigators are still working to determine if all the evidence matches Lee’s confession.
