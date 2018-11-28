Rescue Rehome Repeat hosting event at The Londoner on Sunday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The non-profit animal rescue group Rescue. Rehome. Repeat! will be hosting an adoption event at The Londoner Pub and Grill in Baton Rouge on Sunday, December 2.
The event called “Barks N Brunch” will held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature live music, free face painting, free henna tattoos, and free tarot card readings.
There will be many dogs available for adoption at the event. All of the dogs that Rescue. Rehome. Repeat! will available for adoption at the event are inside dogs.
For more information visit Rescue. Rehome. Repeat’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/RRRofSouthLa/.
