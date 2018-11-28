Numerous firearms, 7.5 g of meth seized from Greensburg man

GREENSBURG, LA (WAFB) - The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Greensburg man after he was found to be in possession of drugs and weapons.
On Tuesday, November 27, St. Helena deputies, along with Livingston Parish deputies and Wildlife and Fisheries agents, executed a search warrant at a home on Highway 10 in Greensburg. As a result of the search, Jason Schwebel, 39, was arrested. He is charged as follows:
- Theft
- Possession of stolen property (3 counts)
- Flight from an officer
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Possession of a firearm with narcotics
- Possession of schedule II narcotics
Officials say they found 7.5 g of crystal meth, 18 firearms, various drug paraphernalia, and other stolen property.
