Mother says family living in unsafe conditions

The mothers says roaches are not the only problem, but that they’ve also been living without heat for the last few weeks and dealing with a leaking roof, which she says is creating a mold and mildew problem. She says management has promised to fix the problems, but nothing has been done. “I just feel forgotten, like they just forgot about us. We tried talking to managers, but they were not at any of their offices,” she said. WAFB also tried calling but received no answer. The mother says she feels forgotten.