More police, body cams to hit streets of Baton Rouge in 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - More police officers and more body cameras will hit the streets of Baton Rouge next year.
Chief Murphy Paul presented his budget Tuesday night to the metro council. He said he’s grateful to have money for new radios and an improved fleet of vehicles. He also said January’s training academy should prepare about 35 new recruits to fill some of the vacancies on the force. Some council members raised concerns about the department’s high overtime costs.
“There are some issues with special events. We pack about 158 special events into 52 weeks, weekends a year, so there are a lot of special events that the mayor’s office is looking at, that we’re looking at, that maybe we could better utilize some of that overtime,” said Deputy Chief Jonny Dunnam.
The council will take a vote on the full budget December 11.
