H&M to open store at Mall of Louisiana in 2019

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - H & M, Hennes and Maurtiz, Inc., will be opening a new 22,000 square feet store at the Mall of Louisiana next year, according to a news release from the company.
The company expects to open its new Baton Rouge location in the fall of 2019.
According to the news release, the store will offer Baton Rouge residents “a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men and teens, as well as separate ‘store within a store’ sections for accessories.”
The Mall of Louisiana location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14 year olds.
The news release did not explain exactly how many jobs the new location will create but information about job opportunities are available at career.hm.com.
H&M opened its first U.S. store 18 years ago, and now has 553 locations across the U.S., including a location in New Orleans.
Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.