Gov. Edwards calls on citizens to help fill critical need at food banks

The governor was joined by leaders from food banks across the state who said their situation is the same, if not worse. According to state records, more than 783,000 people in Louisiana are uncertain of where their next meal will come from. One in four of them are children or senior citizens. President and CEO of Second Harvest Food Bank of Greater New Orleans and Acadiana Natalie Jayroe says at a time when food banks around the state typically build up their reserves of food and funds, they’re worried they won’t have enough when the Christmas holidays come around. During those two weeks when schools are closed, children who count on lunch programs for a meal will have to get their nutrition somewhere else.