GBR Food Bank, Baton Rouge Green ask locals to ‘share the fruit’

BATON ROUGE, LA - Local do-gooder tree organization Baton Rouge Green needs citizens with citrus trees to “share the fruit” with capital area families in need this holiday season. Baton Rouge Green’s annual City Citrus Pick Event seeks residents with prolific fruit trees in their yards to offer them up for harvesting and donation.
The fifth annual Pick Event, scheduled for Saturday, December 8, is sponsored by Lamar Advertising and Bofinger’s Tree Service and benefits the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
Residents, or “Citrus Shepherds” as they are called, can register their trees to be harvested for free at BatonRougeGreen.com. Baton Rouge Green will train, equip and deploy volunteers on December 8 to carefully harvest the fruit. The fruit, grown and harvested entirely by volunteers, is taken directly to The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, where it is distributed to families in need throughout southeast Louisiana.
“We know that hundreds of young citrus trees were unfortunately lost in last winter’s freeze, but there are still hundreds of established trees producing fruit that won’t be entirely consumed by residents. We hate to see this healthy, fresh food source go to waste. Our volunteers are trained not to damage the trees or the Shepherd’s property. We just want our community to be good stewards of these valuable resources,” says Christopher Cooper, City Citrus Program Manager.
“We are very thankful to Baton Rouge Green and City Citrus for putting together this pick event each year because it provides fresh donated citrus to our clients. We know that the more fresh fruits and produce we can distribute leads to better outcomes for those in need,” explains Mike Manning, President and CEO of the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank.
During the 2017 Pick Event 80+ volunteers harvested and delivered over 2500 lbs. of fresh citrus fruit to the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. In past years as much as 6500 lbs. were harvested.
“Pickers”, or volunteer harvesters, are also needed and can register at BatonRougeGreen.com. Kids are welcome to join their parents or guardians for a family-friendly day of service.