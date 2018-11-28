Fournette loses appeal of suspension for fighting, will sit out Sunday’s game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former LSU Tiger Leonard Fournette lost his appeal of suspension for fighting against the Bills. The Jaguar running back will miss Sunday’s game against the Colts.
Fournette and Shaq Lawson were ejected in the third quarter of Buffalo’s 24-21 victory for fighting, and continued jawing at each other as they exited the field and entered the tunnel to the locker rooms.
NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan handed down the punishment Monday, saying “sportsmanship is the cornerstone of the game and the league will not tolerate game-related misconduct that conveys a lack of respect for the game itself and those involved in it.”
Runyan sent a letter to Fournette detailing his wrongdoing.
"Video of the incident shows that you were not a participant in the play and that you ran from your sideline to the opposite side of the field to insert yourself as an active participant in a fight," Runyan wrote.
“Once you entered the fight area, you struck a member of the opposing team. Your actions adversely reflected on the NFL and have no place in the game.”
Associated Press contributed to the report
