FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely for end of week into weekend

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A blanket of high clouds rolled in from the west earlier than expected Wednesday, filtering the afternoon sun, which slowed the daytime warming. As a result, Wednesday’s highs only reached the low 60s, a bit short of the mid 60s the Storm Team forecasted.
Those clouds will stay with us through the evening into the night and get thicker by Thursday morning. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 50s before sunrise, but we could see a little warming in the early morning hours thanks to air flow coming off the relatively warm Gulf in the early morning hours. It will be a dry start to Thursday, but the First Alert Forecast has scattered rains moving into the area for the afternoon and evening. Set Baton Rouge metro area rain chances at 40 percent for Thursday, but rain totals will be on the limited side with many WAFB neighborhoods getting less than 0.1” of rain for the day.
Even with the clouds, however, temperatures will climb into the 70s for Thursday afternoon as a warming trend continues into the weekend.
The Storm Team continues to post rain likely for Friday and Saturday, although there are some mixed forecast signals in terms of activity. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has the WAFB area under a marginal risk for severe weather, indicating a low-end potential for strong to severe storms from Friday morning into Saturday morning.
Expect muggy morning starts for Friday and Saturday with daybreak temperatures in the 60s for both days. Friday’s highs will run in the mid 70s for many neighborhoods, with highs on Saturday getting into the upper 70s for much of the WAFB area.
At this point, the first half of Friday should be mainly dry, with scattered rains in the afternoon becoming more widespread towards the mid to late evening. Those rains will extend into the first half of Saturday before tapering off. It’s also that window of hours, from late Friday into early Saturday, the area is most likely to experience any developing strong to severe storms.
Afternoon temperatures will return to the mid to upper 70s Sunday with isolated afternoon showers. Scattered rains return Monday as the next cold front sweeps from west to east through the Lower Mississippi Valley, with some of those rains lingering into the early hours of Tuesday. Monday will be the last day in the 70s, with highs on Tuesday around 60° for the Red Stick as skies clear behind the front.
High temperatures will drop into the 50s for a dry Wednesday and Thursday, with morning starts for both days in the upper 30s. Unfortunately, the dry spell may be rather brief as the extended outlook brings rain back into the forecast for next Friday and Saturday (Dec. 7 and 8).
