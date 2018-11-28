FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain likely for end of week into weekend

Those clouds will stay with us through the evening into the night and get thicker by Thursday morning. Overnight lows will bottom out in the low 50s before sunrise, but we could see a little warming in the early morning hours thanks to air flow coming off the relatively warm Gulf in the early morning hours. It will be a dry start to Thursday, but the First Alert Forecast has scattered rains moving into the area for the afternoon and evening. Set Baton Rouge metro area rain chances at 40 percent for Thursday, but rain totals will be on the limited side with many WAFB neighborhoods getting less than 0.1” of rain for the day.