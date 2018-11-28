FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start; warming trend begins later

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s another mighty chilly November morning throughout southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Temperatures are actually a bit cooler than this same time Tuesday.
We’re starting off in the low/mid-30s but there is good news in the fact there’s really no “wind chill” to speak of. You can look forward to more sunshine later in the morning, with a few more clouds in afternoon as a modest warming trend begins, along with light southerly winds and a high in the mid-60s.
Overnight, there will partly cloudy skies and it won’t be nearly as cold. In fact, we’ll only drop into the lower 50s. Thursday, a few of us will need umbrellas again, as the forecast calls for a sun/cloud mix, 40 percent coverage of rain, and a high temperature pushing into the low/mid-70s.
