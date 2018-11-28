Firefighters respond to smoldering fire in large wood pile at recycling facility

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department reported it was called out to a smoldering fire in a large wood pile Wednesday morning.
It happened at Organic Recycling on Pecue Lane just after 7 a.m.
Eldon Ledoux with SGFD said two engines and a tanker truck were sent to the scene.
He added workers are breaking up the pile to get to the source of the fire, while firemen are spraying water on it to try to put it out and stop it from growing.
According to Ledoux, the cause of the fire is believed to be “spontaneous combustion from the heat generated within the pile of decaying organic material.”
No injuries have been reported.
