Denham Springs elementary school earns prestigious National Blue Ribbon designation

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Students, faculty, and staff at Lewis Vincent Elementary School are celebrating after being named a National Blue Ribbon School.
Lewis Vincent is one of only six schools in Louisiana to get the award this year, and only the second school ever in Livingston Parish to receive the award.
Students participated in a parade and ceremony led by Superintendent Rick Wentzel to celebrate the achievement. Many parents and community members also attended to share in the festivities.
“The kids understand that what they have achieved is a high level of success. The National Blue Ribbon designation is not something that is handed out every day. We want them to know they can continue to accomplish great things here, and throughout life, if they will work hard and strive to do their very best,” said Principal Lynette Wheat.
During the parade, student wore blue and grey t-shirts emblazoned with the National Blue Ribbon logo as they marched through the campus.
Wheat says the school’s performance score improved 13.1 points from the 2014-15 school year and is in the top 15 percent across the state for closing the gap between the academic performance of the general student population and economically disadvantaged students, those with disabilities, and English as Second Language (ESL) students.
With more than 400 students, many of which come from low income families, about 62 percent qualify for reduced or free lunches. Wheat says this number is up from before the August 2016 flood. In that time, the school has also seen an uptick in its Hispanic and ESL students.
Wheat says she and her staff are doing many things to encourage attendance and positive behavior at the school, such as offering various incentives, like the Principal’s 200 Club. The school also started a small group intervention program in 2016 that targets academic weakness among students. In the program, students are put into small groups to work on specific skills with tutors and certified teachers.
Lewis Vincent has also started a pre-school program that currently has 26 students enrolled.
