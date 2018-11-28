Coast Guard investigating mysterious raft that shut down Industrial Canal

By Josh Roberson | November 28, 2018 at 5:06 AM CST - Updated November 28 at 6:19 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Coast Guard is investigating after a mysterious raft forced The Industrial Canal to be shutdown Tuesday night.

A metal raft could be seen in the water carrying what looked like large barrels and a can of gasoline.

There was also an American flag on the raft, but it appeared to be flying upside down.

At one point, a portion of the canal was closed to traffic as well as the St. Claude Bridge.

The New Orleans Fire Department used a boat to douse the raft and push it to shore.

The NOPD bomb squad was also called to the scene.

The Coast Guard said there is no longer a threat, and the canal is open.

Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.