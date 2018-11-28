Clinton police chief arrested, again

His arrest Wednesday comes on the heels of a previous arrest Oct. 12 during which he and Mayor Lori Ann Bell were each charged with obtaining leased vehicles by false representation and malfeasance in office. Dunn resigned as police chief on Oct. 10. The previous charges stem from allegations that he and Mayor Bell leased four Chevy Tahoes without approval from the city council, leaving the town in $200,000 worth of debt that it is struggling to pay off.