Clinton police chief arrested, again

CLINTON, LA (WAFB) - Fred Dunn, who recently resigned as police chief of Clinton, was arrested on two additional charges Wednesday as part of an ongoing public corruption probe led by the East Feliciana Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police.
Sheriff Jeff Travis said Dunn turned himself in this morning to be booked on two new charges of malfeasance in office and felony theft. Travis said the new charges stem from a new set of circumstances that detectives uncovered amid the wider corruption investigation.
The new charges are related to allegations that Dunn improperly issued checks to himself and others from the police department’s narcotics seizure fund. The former police chief allegedly misspent more than $8,000 from the account, paying for things such as private school tuition for a friend’s child as well as custom-made tents and banners bearing Mayor Lori Ann Bell’s name and photograph, according to the arrest warrant.
And it appears Dunn himself was the payee on six of the checks, accounting for an aggregate of about $3,400, the warrant states.
His arrest Wednesday comes on the heels of a previous arrest Oct. 12 during which he and Mayor Lori Ann Bell were each charged with obtaining leased vehicles by false representation and malfeasance in office. Dunn resigned as police chief on Oct. 10. The previous charges stem from allegations that he and Mayor Bell leased four Chevy Tahoes without approval from the city council, leaving the town in $200,000 worth of debt that it is struggling to pay off.
Following Wednesday morning’s arrest, Dunn was released on a bond of $20,000 that the court allowed him to carryover from the previous charges.
