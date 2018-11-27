Body found during search for kidnapped North Carolina teen

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WBTV) - Investigators involved with the search for Hania Aguilar found a body less than 10 miles from where the teen was reportedly kidnapped nearly three weeks ago.
The body, which has not yet been positively identified, was found in Robeson County off of Wire Grass Rd. around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Searchers were following leads related to the search when the discovery was made.
Hania was last seen on the morning of November 5 waiting in front of her house in the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton. The teen was waiting for her family to take her to school. Aguilar was forced into a family vehicle by an individual who a witness described as wearing all-black clothing and a yellow bandanna on his head. The man then reportedly sped off with the teen.
On Saturday, Nov. 24, officials had asked the public to be on the lookout for the specific type of shoes that Hania had been wearing and had noted that individuals with surveillance footage of areas including along Wire Grass Rd. should get in touch with them immediately.
No confirmation has been made about the body’s identity and the investigation is still active at this time.
“Please continue to pray for Hania, her family, & each other,” the FBI said in a post Tuesday.
