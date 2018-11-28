Baton Rouge teacher wins $5,000 toward utility bills

More than 2,500 students from across the parish participate in the challenge. They tried to conserve water in small ways, like when brushing their teeth or taking a shower. Hinyard says she is very passionate about the cause. “Everyone has not been afforded the same opportunities with water that we have,” Hinyard said. “We have lots of nations that do not have water that’s easily accessible, so I think that if we are more water conscious, then we have the opportunity to, I guess you could say, understand what other nations go through.”