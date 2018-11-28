Baton Rouge attorney caps off nearly completed building with Christmas tree

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A new building along the gateway into downtown Baton Rouge is almost done.
Attorney Spencer Calahan announced the steel frame is now finished on his new office along I-10 near the Raising Cane’s River Center. The frame comes along with a special holiday charm as a Christmas tree now sits on top of the structure.
“It’s going to change the landscape in Baton Rouge. It’s something that’ll be the first thing you see when you come over the bridge. It’ll be the first thing you see when you’re heading westbound, so everybody that comes to the Tigers game and goes back to Lafayette, they’ll see our building and it’s going to be a nice change to the landscape for Baton Rouge,” said Calahan.
The new building will also feature a helicopter pad on the roof.
