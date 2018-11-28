Audit: Two incentive programs worth nearly $300 million

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A pair of Louisiana Department of Economic Development (LED) tax credits are worth about $300 million, according to a new report from the legislative auditor.
The motion picture film credit and the quality jobs program accounted for 81 percent of LED’s tax abatement last fiscal year, meaning the state prioritized the potential benefits the credits bring over collecting the tax revenue.
“These are the tax credits that probably get the most attention,” said Council for a Better Louisiana President Barry Erwin. “They’re the most controversial because it is such a large amount of money.”
Lawmakers have argued the merits of each program during repeated budget crises in the last decade, and few tax credits have garnered more scrutiny than the movie tax credit. The film credit doesn’t divide lawmakers on party lines, as many issues in the state capitol do. Instead, the debate often becomes geographical, with rural lawmakers arguing against the tax credit because movies are rarely filmed outside of the state’s largest cities.
“It doesn’t have the return on investment that we’d like it to,” Erwin said, noting a number of limits and reductions to the movie credit in the last decade. “But lawmakers like them because it can bring jobs to their districts.”
The quality jobs program has also gone through a number of changes. Now, it rewards companies that create a certain number of jobs paying at least $18 per hour.
“It’s kind of the workhorse credit that they have for incentives," Erwin said. “These are jobs that actually pay pretty well and have benefits. It’s not just jobs at the convenience store.”
Erwin says the state is caught in a battle for big business with other states, and tax credits have become the weapon of choice.
“It’s just part of what you have to do for business," Erwin said. “It doesn’t mean that a company won’t come here if we don’t have a credit, but if someone else is dangling a pretty nice carrot there about coming to their state, then somebody here has to do something like that too. It’s tragic that it’s become that way.”
LED offered 11 credits last year for a total abatement of $351 million.
