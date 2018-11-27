Worst in NHL last season, Sabres are surging after 9-0 run

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2018, file photo, Buffalo Sabres head coach Phil Housley, top, talks with Zach Bogosian (4) during the third period of an NHL hockey game against the Pittsburgh Penguins in Pittsburgh. A year after going 25-45-12 and becoming the league's first team to finish 31st with the addition of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, the surging Sabres (16-6-2) have 34 points to sit one back of league-leading Tampa Bay and Nashville. Housley is comfortable enough to crack a joke when asked to reflect on the numerous lows he and his under-achieving team endured last season in his first as coach. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File) (AP)