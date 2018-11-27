Veterans Help Foundation asks community members to donate as they shop with AmazonSmile

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) - Donating is as easy as ever thanks to programs like AmazonSmile, which many local organizations are hoping community members will use to donate money as they make purchases this holiday season.
Local organizations participating in the AmazonSmile program, like Veterans Help Foundation, earn 0.5 percent of the purchase price of eligible products through donations from the AmazonSmile Foundation, according to information posted to Amazon’s website.
Operated by Amazon with the same products, prices, and shopping features as Amazon.com, community members are asked to shop on AmazonSmile.com and select Veterans Help Foundation as their charitable organization of choice.
Veterans Help Foundation is a locally-based nonprofits dedicated to improving the lives of veterans and their families, who sacrificed precious moments with their loved ones, to guard our freedom and keep us safe, according to information provided by their website.
If your organization is seeking donations during the holiday season and would like to be a part of our “Holiday Helping Hand” series, please send an email to Kevin Foster at kevinfoster@wafb.com
