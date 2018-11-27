Space heater starts fire in Baton Rouge house

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A space heater started a house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.
Just before 7 a.m., firefighters were sent to the reported house fire in the 5600 block of Evangeline Street.
Firefighters arrived to find a bedroom of the house on fire. BRFD said the fire was quickly put out before spreading to other parts of the house.
No one was home at the time of the fire.
Officials said a space heater that was placed too close to combustibles and left unattended started the fire.
No one was hurt because of the fire.
