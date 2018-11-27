Space heater starts fire in Baton Rouge house

Space heater starts fire in Baton Rouge house
Fire investigators with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said a fire on Evangeline Street on Nov. 27, 2018 was caused by a space heater.
By WAFB Staff | November 27, 2018 at 10:44 AM CST - Updated November 27 at 10:44 AM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A space heater started a house fire Tuesday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

SEE ALSO: Ways to safely use heat during cold weather

Just before 7 a.m., firefighters were sent to the reported house fire in the 5600 block of Evangeline Street.

Firefighters arrived to find a bedroom of the house on fire. BRFD said the fire was quickly put out before spreading to other parts of the house.

SEE ALSO: How to prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season

No one was home at the time of the fire.

Officials said a space heater that was placed too close to combustibles and left unattended started the fire.

No one was hurt because of the fire.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.