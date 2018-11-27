Prairieville physician’s assistant pleads guilty in role of distributing thousands of oxycodone pills

(WAFB) - A physician’s assistant from Prairieville pleaded guilty Tuesday, November 27 for his role in illegally distributing thousands of oxycodone pills, according to the Department of Justice (DOJ).
Christopher William Armstrong, 44, was charged in a June indictment with conspiracy to distribute schedule II controlled substances.
The DOJ says Armstrong pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge John W. deGravelles of the Middle District of Louisiana.
“Christopher Armstrong abused his position as a licensed physician’s assistant to create fraudulent prescriptions for over 40,000 medically unnecessary oxycodone pills,” Assistant Attorney General Benczkowski said. “The Department of Justice will continue to combat the opioid crisis by holding to account corrupt medical professionals who distribute illegal prescription opioids for profit.”
Armstrong was a licensed physician’s assistant employed at Louisiana Spine & Sports, llc, a pain management clinic in Baton Rouge, from August of 2004 to January of 2014.
The DOJ says Armstrong admitted to logging into the clinic’s computer system and creating fake prescriptions for controlled substances, such as oxycodone, without authorization. Armstrong would print these fraudulent prescriptions and would either forge the signatures on the prescriptions or get physicians to unknowingly sign the prescriptions. In addition, Armstrong admitted to distributing the prescriptions to co-conspirators, who would fill the prescriptions at pharmacies and return them to Armstrong in return for cash payments. Armstrong would then delete the records of the fraudulent prescriptions in an attempt to hide the scheme.
From May of 2009 to March of 2014, Armstrong made enough fraudulent prescriptions for at least 40,470 oxycodone pills, the DOJ reports.
