Prairieville physician’s assistant pleads guilty in role of distributing thousands of oxycodone pills

The DOJ says Armstrong admitted to logging into the clinic’s computer system and creating fake prescriptions for controlled substances, such as oxycodone, without authorization. Armstrong would print these fraudulent prescriptions and would either forge the signatures on the prescriptions or get physicians to unknowingly sign the prescriptions. In addition, Armstrong admitted to distributing the prescriptions to co-conspirators, who would fill the prescriptions at pharmacies and return them to Armstrong in return for cash payments. Armstrong would then delete the records of the fraudulent prescriptions in an attempt to hide the scheme.