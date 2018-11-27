Police investigate after 7 bodies found in Japanese village

Blue plastic sheets cover the site where six bodies believed to be members of a family were found at a farmhouse in Takachiho, Miyazaki prefecture, southwestern Japan, Monday, Nov. 26, 2018. Miyazaki prefectural police said officers found the body of a seventh person who jumped or fell from a nearby bridge. They said some of the bodies had knife cuts. (Nozomi Endo/Kyodo News via AP) (Nozomi Endo)