OUR TURN: Giving Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Last week, Thanksgiving gave us a chance to give thanks for all of the blessings in our lives. Whether it be family, friends, good health, or good fortune, we hope you have a lot to be grateful for.
But Thanksgiving has also come to signal the beginning of the holiday shopping season. And in the rush to take advantage of big sales, it can be easy to forget there are many around us in our community that still need our help.
Today is Giving Tuesday and it helps us refocus on what is important. It’s a 24-hour movement where we are all urged to give some of our time, a donation, or a gift to help those around us in need.
So, as you work to check items off your Christmas shopping list, why not take a little time to give back to our community?
