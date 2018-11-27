Officials feud about report, new video offering alternative perspective of staff fight at Texas A&M vs. LSU game

Kragthorpe said he was at first walking across the sideline to say hello to Texas A&M linebackers coach Bradley Dale Peveto, who coached at LSU from 2014-16, and other A&M coaches Kragthorpe knows. Then he saw Texas A&M wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig yelling and going up to LSU coaches, including head coach Ed Orgeron. Kragthorpe says he was punched after he asked Craig to stop, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. Kragthorpe told Glenn Guilbeau of the Advertiser on Sunday, “I feel OK, but not as good as I was. I felt like he tore something in there. I will be seeing my neurologist in Baton Rouge on Monday.”