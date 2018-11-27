Officials feud about report, new video offering alternative perspective of staff fight at Texas A&M vs. LSU game

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - More video of an altercation involving members of LSU’s football staff and a credentialed Texas A&M sideline employee, who multiple sources identified as Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher’s nephew, Cole Fisher, surfaced Monday, further igniting the feud between LSU and Texas A&M fans.
The video, obtained by The Houston Chronicle, offers a previously unseen perspective of the altercation, which The Chronicle reports “disputes” LSU special assistant coordinator, Steve Kragthorpe’s, claims that the individual punched him in the chest.
Houston Chronicle reporter, Brent Zwerneman, described the moment the individual believed to be Cole Fisher engaged with Kragthorpe as a “shove” rather than a punch, challenging claims Kragthorpe allegedly made to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser that he’d been punched in the chest area near a pacemaker. Kragthorpe, 53, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2011 has had a pacemaker in his chest to stimulate his brain since 2017, the Lafayette Daily Advertiser reports.
Monday, Texas A&M Head Coach Jimbo Fisher released a statement saying video of the incident, as well as statements, was still under review by Texas A&M administration, LSU, and the SEC office.
Kragthorpe said he was at first walking across the sideline to say hello to Texas A&M linebackers coach Bradley Dale Peveto, who coached at LSU from 2014-16, and other A&M coaches Kragthorpe knows. Then he saw Texas A&M wide receivers coach Dameyune Craig yelling and going up to LSU coaches, including head coach Ed Orgeron. Kragthorpe says he was punched after he asked Craig to stop, according to the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. Kragthorpe told Glenn Guilbeau of the Advertiser on Sunday, “I feel OK, but not as good as I was. I felt like he tore something in there. I will be seeing my neurologist in Baton Rouge on Monday.”
A report allegedly issued by Texas A&M police officers to the Houston Chronicle classified a review of the incident as “closed,” saying Kragthorpe retracted his report, declined medical attention, and chose not to press charges.
LSU’s Senior Associate Athletic Director, Robert Munson, disputed the report Monday night saying Kragthorpe had not retracted statements that he was punched in the chest, and that Kragthorpe has received medical attention but declined an ambulance. You can read the full statement below.
This is a developing story. More to come.
