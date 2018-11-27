Nonprofits in Baton Rouge celebrate Giving Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - You’ve already eaten more than you can handle on Thanksgiving, survived the shopping mayhem of Black Friday, and found the best deals on Cyber Monday. But now, it’s all about helping others on Giving Tuesday.
It’s a national celebration of nonprofit organizations. “It’s a wonderful time to identify those organizations that just mean a lot to you, make a significant investment, and encourage the people that you know in your life to do the same,” said Kelly Pepper, the President of the Louisiana Association of Nonprofit Organizations.
People are encouraged to either donate to a cause, or volunteer their time. Pepper says that now would be the perfect time to make a long-term commitment. “You ought to also look at the opportunity to a contribution monthly to the organization if that’s something you can do, or also make a commitment for three years, go ahead a make a multi-year commitment on this day,” she added.
And there’s plenty to choose from in Baton Rouge. Susan G Komen’s huge annual charity run will be coming a month early this year (February 9, 2019), so it’s a good time to sign up or make a contribution.
“People, a lot of times just don’t think that they can make a huge impact unless they’re able to donate hundreds of dollars, and that’s just not true,” said Angela Miller, President of Susan G. Komen Baton Rouge. “And with all of us just giving a little bit, we can do a whole lot for our community.”
Court Appointed Special Advocates, or CASA, is another group that’s making a difference this holiday season. The organization is hosting its toy drive going on right now, and the donated gifts will go to children that are adjusting to foster care life. Cash donations will go towards training advocates to represent children who are going through the court system.
“Our advocates help our children find safe, permanent homes in a timely matter, and give them voices when they don’t necessarily have a voice and they need one,” said Erin Fulbright, their Recruitment Coordinator.
You can find a local group by visiting to the official Giving Tuesday website: https://www.givingtuesday.org/whats-happening-near-me.
