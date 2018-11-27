LSU baseball coach takes a pie to the face for charity

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge’s Knock Knock Children’s Museum has a unique take on giving back. On Tuesday, some familiar faces, including LSU Baseball Head Coach Paul Mainieri, took a pie to the face.
His grandson had the honor of pitching the pie towards him, all in the name of fundraising.
“My grandson, Holden, gave me the full swing of that one, boy, right in the face, in the old kisser. I’ve been thinking about this all day that this was going to happen and I really didn’t know what to expect. This might be the best kept thing in Baton Rouge. Seriously parents, you’ve got to bring your kids out here and see this place. It’s really amazing,” Mainieri said.
“We just wanted to bring a little bit of fun, you know, here at Knock Knock we’re all about bringing the power of play, so we wanted to do things a little bit different," said Jessica Gagliano, director of development at Knock Knock.
About 17 people took a pie to the face for the fundraiser. Knock Knock’s pie challenge gives community leaders a chance to raise funds for the museum so they can continue the innovative programming, outreach, and educational initiatives. Knock Knock relies on donations for 40 percent of their operating budget.
