Louisiana’s Revenue Estimating Conference does not approve new numbers

(WAFB) - The state’s revenue forecast has been a hot topic of late.
Tuesday, Louisiana’s Revenue Estimating Conference (REC) did not approve new revenue numbers that would’ve given the state a little more money to work with. Appropriations Chairman Cameron Henry was the only one on the committee to vote “no." The vote has to be unanimous.
He said he wanted the state’s economists to adjust the numbers for a recent drop in oil prices. If the REC does not approve a better forecast, the state would not be able to offer teachers pay raises or additional funding for criminal justice reform, two things the governor has said he’d like to invest in.
