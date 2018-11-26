Louisiana gas prices down 30 cents in a month, some areas below $2 a gallon

(KPLC) - The national average price of gasoline is down to $2.55 today. That’s a 27 cent difference from the national average a month ago.
According to AAA pump prices are on a constant decline and December could see some of the lowest gas prices for the year.
Crude oil is currently selling for $57 per barrel which is down by $19 since last month. According to Index Mundi Crude Oil prices last month were $76.73.
Here in Louisiana some gas stations are reporting prices below $2. In Lake Charles most Walmart gas stations are reporting $1.99 gas prices, according to GasBuddy.com.
The state average has dropped 30 cents in a month. Louisiana gas prices were averaging around $2.56 a month ago and today the state average is $2.25.
Below are today’s gas price averages by parish for southwest Louisiana:
- Allen- $2.48
- Beauregard- $2.40
- Cameron- $2.58
- Calcasieu- $2.34
- Jeff Davis- $2.29
AAA says that the utilization of refineries and industry opportunities in the South have contributed to an increase in Crude Oil stock and decrease in gas prices for the region.
