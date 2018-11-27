Livingston Parish Library to forgive fines in exchange for non-perishable food in December

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish library is offering to turn waive library fines in exchange for food needy families in December.
The effort is part of Fine Forgiveness Month, which starts December 1 and ends December 31, according to LPL.
Fines will be forgiven if you brig non-perishable food items to an LPL branch. The LPL will waive $1 owed on library fees per food item.
The food will be donated to Mighty Moms, a non-profit organization trying to end childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.
Here are some recommended donation items:
- Canned vegetables
- Peanut butter
- Canned soups
- Pasta
- Dried beans
- Cornmeal
- Canned meats
- Breakfast cereal and bars
- Flour
- Any canned, bagged, or boxed non-perishable food item
For more information, go to the LPL website at www.mylpl.info/fine-forgiveness-month.
