Livingston Parish Library to forgive fines in exchange for non-perishable food in December
By WAFB Staff | November 27, 2018 at 1:37 PM CST - Updated November 27 at 1:41 PM

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish library is offering to turn waive library fines in exchange for food needy families in December.

The effort is part of Fine Forgiveness Month, which starts December 1 and ends December 31, according to LPL.

Fines will be forgiven if you brig non-perishable food items to an LPL branch. The LPL will waive $1 owed on library fees per food item.

The food will be donated to Mighty Moms, a non-profit organization trying to end childhood hunger in Livingston Parish.

Here are some recommended donation items:

  • Canned vegetables
  • Peanut butter
  • Canned soups
  • Pasta
  • Dried beans
  • Cornmeal
  • Canned meats
  • Breakfast cereal and bars
  • Flour
  • Any canned, bagged, or boxed non-perishable food item

For more information, go to the LPL website at www.mylpl.info/fine-forgiveness-month.

